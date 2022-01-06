UrduPoint.com

India Logs 90,928 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 01:41 PM

India logs 90,928 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,109,286 on Thursday, as 90,928 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Jan. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,109,286 on Thursday, as 90,928 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 325 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 482,876.

This is a steep rise in the numbers of new cases in a day, as on Wednesday 58,097 new cases were registered.

There are 285,401 active COVID-19 cases in the country, with a rise of 71,397 active cases during the past 24 hours, which is the 9th consecutive day when the number of active cases rose in the country.

A total of 34,341,009 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 19,206 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Lahore’s air quality improves after rainfall

Lahore’s air quality improves after rainfall

1 minute ago
 China introduction easier security checks at major ..

China introduction easier security checks at major airports

10 minutes ago
 Aussie states battling hard against COVID-19 infec ..

Aussie states battling hard against COVID-19 infections surge

10 minutes ago
 Mongolia sees record daily count of COVID-19 cases ..

Mongolia sees record daily count of COVID-19 cases since mid-November

10 minutes ago
 Cuba tightens COVID-19 border controls amid surgin ..

Cuba tightens COVID-19 border controls amid surging cases

10 minutes ago
 Oil prices rise after OPEC+ decision, U.S. invento ..

Oil prices rise after OPEC+ decision, U.S. inventory data

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.