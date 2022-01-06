India logs 90,928 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,109,286 on Thursday, as 90,928 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Jan. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,109,286 on Thursday, as 90,928 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 325 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 482,876.

This is a steep rise in the numbers of new cases in a day, as on Wednesday 58,097 new cases were registered.

There are 285,401 active COVID-19 cases in the country, with a rise of 71,397 active cases during the past 24 hours, which is the 9th consecutive day when the number of active cases rose in the country.

A total of 34,341,009 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 19,206 were discharged during the past 24 hours.