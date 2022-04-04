India logs 913 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,029,044 on Monday, as 913 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,029,044 on Monday, as 913 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 13 deaths due to the pandemic since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 521,358.

There are still 12,597 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 416 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 69th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

So far 42,495,089 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of which 1,316 were discharged during the past 24 hours.