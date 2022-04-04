UrduPoint.com

India Logs 913 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2022 | 12:33 PM

India logs 913 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,029,044 on Monday, as 913 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,029,044 on Monday, as 913 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 13 deaths due to the pandemic since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 521,358.

There are still 12,597 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 416 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 69th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

So far 42,495,089 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of which 1,316 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Sunday From

Recent Stories

Wheat smuggling bid foiled

Wheat smuggling bid foiled

7 seconds ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Removed From Office ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Removed From Office Upon Dissolution of Parliament

10 seconds ago
 France's Macron Says Supports New Sanctions Agains ..

France's Macron Says Supports New Sanctions Against Russia

12 seconds ago
 Japan Condemns Russia Over Footage From Ukraine's ..

Japan Condemns Russia Over Footage From Ukraine's Bucha

14 seconds ago
 Berlin Mulls Possibility of Expelling Up to 100 Ru ..

Berlin Mulls Possibility of Expelling Up to 100 Russian Diplomats - Reports

28 minutes ago
 Imran to continue as PM till appointment of careta ..

Imran to continue as PM till appointment of caretaker premier

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.