UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Logs Record Jump In Virus Infections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 01:12 PM

India logs record jump in virus infections

India on Thursday posted a global record for the number of coronavirus cases in a day, as US President Joe Biden hailed his government's "stunning" vaccination drive

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :India on Thursday posted a global record for the number of coronavirus cases in a day, as US President Joe Biden hailed his government's "stunning" vaccination drive.

Despite vaccine rollouts in many countries, Covid-19 surges are putting immense pressure on authorities from Germany to Uruguay, with no end in sight for a pandemic that has claimed more than three million lives worldwide.

The underfunded healthcare system of India, home to 1.3 billion people, was being stretched to the limit by a ferocious new wave of infections, with desperate warnings of shortages of oxygen, medicines and hospital beds.

"I'm feeling really helpless," said Jasvinder Pal Singh, a pharmacy owner in the capital New Delhi.

"People are crying, they ask me for medication, and I'm saying 'no, no and no'." India's health ministry data on Thursday showed 314,835 new infections in the past 24 hours -- the most of any country since the pandemic began -- as hospitals sent out desperate warnings that patients could die without fresh oxygen supplies.

The current wave has been blamed on a new variant and super-spreader events including the Kumbh Mela, one of the world's biggest religious gatherings, as well as large political rallies.

The dire shortages have also meant boom time for profit gougers, with medications and oxygen being sold at many times their usual prices.

"My friend is desperate... we have been trying all the government helplines but none of them are responding (and) most of the oxygen suppliers have switched off their phones," said Zain Zaidi, sales manager at a hotel in the northern city of Lucknow.

"I just managed to find one supplier but he is charging 20,000 rupees ($265). I have to buy it at any cost."

Related Topics

India World Hotel Germany Lucknow New Delhi Buy Uruguay All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indonesian military submarine goes missing

21 minutes ago

4,000 to attend Brit Awards as UK loosens Covid ru ..

11 minutes ago

Ethiopia records 1,329 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

India Sends Deep-Submergence Rescue Vessel to Sear ..

11 minutes ago

Zubaida condemns Quetta blast

11 minutes ago

Shanghai gold futures close higher

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.