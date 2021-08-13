UrduPoint.com

India Plans To Complete COVID-19 Vaccination Drive By Late 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 03:38 PM

India Plans to Complete COVID-19 Vaccination Drive by Late 2021

India is set to vaccinate all adults by the end of the year, as the country plans to secure more than 1.36 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by that time, Jagat Prakash Nadda, president of the ruling political party and former health minister, said on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) India is set to vaccinate all adults by the end of the year, as the country plans to secure more than 1.36 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by that time, Jagat Prakash Nadda, president of the ruling political party and former health minister, said on Friday.

"Now, we have to accomplish the PM's mission of completing our nationwide vaccination drive of all adults by end of 2021. India will have well over 136 crore [1.36 billion] doses by the end of this year as production has been hiked. We will have 26.65 crore doses available in August, 26.15 crore in September, 28.25 crore in October, 28.25 crore in November and 28.

5 crore in December," Nadda wrote for The Times of India.

The leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party further noted that vaccine production in India was ramped up due to simplified licensing policy, which enabled the country to launch production of Sputnik V and accelerate the recent approval of the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Along with imported vaccines the country is using homegrown ones.

"Just nine months after the spread of the pandemic, India managed to develop not one but two 'Made in India' vaccines," the party leader added.

Over 529 million people have received COVID-19 shots in India, with more than 117 million being fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

India August September October November December All Billion Million

Recent Stories

Flash floods kill 27 people in Turkey's Black Sea ..

Flash floods kill 27 people in Turkey's Black Sea region

1 minute ago
 Russia Calls for Resumption of Intra-Afghan Peace ..

Russia Calls for Resumption of Intra-Afghan Peace Talks - Lavrov

1 minute ago
 Japan's Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit Record 20,000

Japan's Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit Record 20,000

1 minute ago
 Khanewal to celebrate Independence day with unprec ..

Khanewal to celebrate Independence day with unprecedented zeal

1 minute ago
 Progress on census process reviewed

Progress on census process reviewed

1 minute ago
 One killed, four injured in separate road mishaps

One killed, four injured in separate road mishaps

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.