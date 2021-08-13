India Plans to Complete COVID-19 Vaccination Drive by Late 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) India is set to vaccinate all adults by the end of the year, as the country plans to secure more than 1.36 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by that time, Jagat Prakash Nadda, president of the ruling political party and former health minister, said on Friday.

"Now, we have to accomplish the PM's mission of completing our nationwide vaccination drive of all adults by end of 2021. India will have well over 136 crore [1.36 billion] doses by the end of this year as production has been hiked. We will have 26.65 crore doses available in August, 26.15 crore in September, 28.25 crore in October, 28.25 crore in November and 28.

5 crore in December," Nadda wrote for The Times of India.

The leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party further noted that vaccine production in India was ramped up due to simplified licensing policy, which enabled the country to launch production of Sputnik V and accelerate the recent approval of the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Along with imported vaccines the country is using homegrown ones.

"Just nine months after the spread of the pandemic, India managed to develop not one but two 'Made in India' vaccines," the party leader added.

Over 529 million people have received COVID-19 shots in India, with more than 117 million being fully vaccinated.