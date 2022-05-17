India records 1,569 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,125,370 on Tuesday, as 1,569 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,125,370 on Tuesday, as 1,569 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 19 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Monday morning took the total death toll to 524,260.

There are still 16,400 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 917 active cases during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,584,710 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 2,467 were discharged during the past 24 hours.