UrduPoint.com

India Records 1,829 New COVID-19 Cases, 33 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2022 | 12:17 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,127,199 on Wednesday with 1,829 new cases registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,127,199 on Wednesday with 1,829 new cases registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 33 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 524,293.

There are still 15,647 active COVID-19 cases in the country, a fall of 753 during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,587,259 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals, including 2,549 discharged during the past 24 hours.

