India records 2,183 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,044,280 on Monday, with 2,183 new cases registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 214 more deaths from the pandemic were recorded since Sunday morning, taking the death toll to 521,965.

The ministry's data revealed a steep rise both in the number of fresh cases and deaths in the past two-and-a-half months.

Currently there are 11,542 active cases recorded in the country, a decrease of 16 during the past 24 hours. The number of active cases has been on the rise over the past four days after a gap of 78 days when the country witnessed a fall in the tally.