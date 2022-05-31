UrduPoint.com

India Records 2,338 New COVID-19 Cases, 19 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2022 | 02:11 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,158,087 on Tuesday, as 2,338 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,158,087 on Tuesday, as 2,338 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 19 deaths from the pandemic were reported across the country since Monday morning, taking the total death toll to 524,630.

There are still 17,883 active COVID-19 cases in the country with an increase of 185 active cases during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,615,574 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 2,134 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

