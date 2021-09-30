India records 23,529 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,739,980 on Thursday, as 23,529 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Sept. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,739,980 on Thursday, as 23,529 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 311 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 448,062.

Most of the new cases and deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala, which is 12,161 and 155 respectively.

There are still 277,020 active COVID-19 cases in the country, a decline of 5,500 during the past 24 hours.

The active caseload was the lowest in 195 days, said the federal health ministry.

A total of 33,014,898 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 28,718 were discharged during the past 24 hours.