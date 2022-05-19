UrduPoint.com

India Records 2,364 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 More Deaths

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2022 | 12:55 PM

India records 2,364 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,129,563 on Thursday, as 2,364 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,129,563 on Thursday, as 2,364 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 10 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 524,303.

There are still 15,419 active COVID-19 cases in the country, with a fall of 228 active cases during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,589,841 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 2,582 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Russia Sends Venezuela 2.5Mln Influenza Vaccines - ..

Russia Sends Venezuela 2.5Mln Influenza Vaccines - Ambassador

1 minute ago
 Non-custom paid goods worth Rs.15 million seized

Non-custom paid goods worth Rs.15 million seized

1 minute ago
 Filling of nomination papers for vacant seat PK7 b ..

Filling of nomination papers for vacant seat PK7 begins

1 minute ago
 Timely completion of development schemes in Kurram ..

Timely completion of development schemes in Kurram district stressed

1 minute ago
 Tourism industry to witness great progress in next ..

Tourism industry to witness great progress in next two years: MD PTDC

6 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 28,130 new COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 28,130 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.