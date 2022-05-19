India records 2,364 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,129,563 on Thursday, as 2,364 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,129,563 on Thursday, as 2,364 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 10 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 524,303.

There are still 15,419 active COVID-19 cases in the country, with a fall of 228 active cases during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,589,841 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 2,582 were discharged during the past 24 hours.