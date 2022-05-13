UrduPoint.com

India Records 2,841 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 02:15 PM

India records 2,841 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,116,254 on Friday, as 2,841 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,116,254 on Friday, as 2,841 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Over 36 percent of the cases were reported from Delhi, where there are 4,928 active cases with the positivity rate standing at 3.64 percent.

Besides, nice deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 524,190.

There are still 18,604 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 463 active cases during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,573,460 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 3,295 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Delhi Nice From

Recent Stories

Commissioner for taking steps to prevent canal wat ..

Commissioner for taking steps to prevent canal water theft

5 minutes ago
 Asian stocks up after Fed boss calms nerves over r ..

Asian stocks up after Fed boss calms nerves over rates

5 minutes ago
 Women's World Cup draw to be hosted in October

Women's World Cup draw to be hosted in October

7 minutes ago
 Voices for mask mandate emerge in Aussie state as ..

Voices for mask mandate emerge in Aussie state as COVID-19 caseload remains high ..

7 minutes ago
 About 50,000 affected by heavy rains in China's Gu ..

About 50,000 affected by heavy rains in China's Guangxi

7 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 3,410 new COVID-19 infections, 4 ..

Malaysia reports 3,410 new COVID-19 infections, 4 new deaths

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.