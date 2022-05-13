India records 2,841 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,116,254 on Friday, as 2,841 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,116,254 on Friday, as 2,841 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Over 36 percent of the cases were reported from Delhi, where there are 4,928 active cases with the positivity rate standing at 3.64 percent.

Besides, nice deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 524,190.

There are still 18,604 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 463 active cases during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,573,460 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 3,295 were discharged during the past 24 hours.