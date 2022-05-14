India records 2,858 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,119,112 on Saturday, with 2,858 new cases registered in the past 24 hours across the South Asian country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,119,112 on Saturday, with 2,858 new cases registered in the past 24 hours across the South Asian country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 11 deaths from the pandemic were registered across the country since Friday morning, taking the death toll to 524,201.

Currently there are 18,096 active COVID-19 cases recorded in India, a fall of 508 in the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,576,815 COVID-19 cases have been cured and discharged from hospitals in the country, including 3,355 discharged in the past 24 hours.