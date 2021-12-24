UrduPoint.com

India Records 6,650 COVID-19 New Cases

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 04:07 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,772,626 on Friday, as 6,650 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Dec. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) APP):India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,772,626 on Friday, as 6,650 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 374 deaths were recorded since Thursday morning, taking the death toll to 479,133.

Currently there are 77,516 active cases in the country with a decrease of 775 during the period.

A total of 34,215,977 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 7,051 new recoveries.

Meanwhile, the country's Omicron tally has reached 358, out of which Maharashtra and Delhi have reported 88 and 67 cases, respectively. Till now 114 patients have been discharged after recovery, as per the federal Health Ministry's data.

