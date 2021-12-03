UrduPoint.com

India Records 9,216 New COVID-19 Cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,615,757 on Friday as 9,216 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

Besides, as many as 391 deaths due to the pandemic since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 470,115.

There are still 99,976 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a rise of 213 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 34,045,666 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 8,612 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

