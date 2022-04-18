UrduPoint.com

India Records Almost Twofold Increase In COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2022 | 02:21 PM

India Records Almost Twofold Increase in COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day - Health Ministry

India has recorded 2,183 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a 90% increase from the previous day, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) India has recorded 2,183 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a 90% increase from the previous day, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

"2,183 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours," the ministry said in its COVID-19 updated report.

In the last 24 hours, over 1,900 Indian residents recovered from the disease, 214 died, and the number of currently active cases dropped to 11,500 people, the report said. Over 261,000 people in the country took COVID-19 tests in the past day, with some 0,83% of them testing positive.

In early April, the medical authorities of Maharashtra and Gujarat states recorded two cases of infection with the new coronavirus strain XE. The medical authorities said that the new strain in both cases was detected during genome sequencing a few weeks after the persons got infected.

Both patients have already recovered.

Mutations of different SARS-CoV-2 strains have resulted in three distinct lineages - XD, XE, and XF. The XD and XF lineages are combinations of the Delta variant and the Omicron BA.1. sublineage, while lineage XE is a hybrid of the Omicron variants BA.1 and BA.2, in which most of the genome belongs to Omicron BA.2, also known as "stealth omicron."

India has the world's second highest cumulative number of COVID-19 confirmed cases after the United States since the pandemic began, with a total of 43 million people infected since March 2020, 42,5 million recovered from the disease and over 511,000 died.

Related Topics

India World Died United States March April 2020 Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Consultation with allies over new cabinet complete ..

Consultation with allies over new cabinet completed, claims Sana

6 seconds ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

4 minutes ago
 DC urges consumers to report price violations on 0 ..

DC urges consumers to report price violations on 091-9211338

4 minutes ago
 Two factories sealed for manufacturing oil from ch ..

Two factories sealed for manufacturing oil from chicken offals

4 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Shujaat is thinking to quit politics

Chaudhary Shujaat is thinking to quit politics

15 minutes ago
 Smart city project inaugurated

Smart city project inaugurated

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.