India Records Almost Twofold Increase in COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) India has recorded 2,183 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a 90% increase from the previous day, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

"2,183 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours," the ministry said in its COVID-19 updated report.

In the last 24 hours, over 1,900 Indian residents recovered from the disease, 214 died, and the number of currently active cases dropped to 11,500 people, the report said. Over 261,000 people in the country took COVID-19 tests in the past day, with some 0,83% of them testing positive.

In early April, the medical authorities of Maharashtra and Gujarat states recorded two cases of infection with the new coronavirus strain XE. The medical authorities said that the new strain in both cases was detected during genome sequencing a few weeks after the persons got infected.

Both patients have already recovered.

Mutations of different SARS-CoV-2 strains have resulted in three distinct lineages - XD, XE, and XF. The XD and XF lineages are combinations of the Delta variant and the Omicron BA.1. sublineage, while lineage XE is a hybrid of the Omicron variants BA.1 and BA.2, in which most of the genome belongs to Omicron BA.2, also known as "stealth omicron."

India has the world's second highest cumulative number of COVID-19 confirmed cases after the United States since the pandemic began, with a total of 43 million people infected since March 2020, 42,5 million recovered from the disease and over 511,000 died.