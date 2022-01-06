UrduPoint.com

India Records Over 90,000 New COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours Amid Spike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2022 | 02:43 PM

India has registered 90,928 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours amid a countrywide surge in coronavirus which began in the first days of the new year, Indian Heath Ministry data showed on Thursday

In the two last months of 2021, India's daily number of new COVID-19 cases did not exceed 10,000, but is now seeing a dramatic surge. On Sunday, India's daily record was over 33,000 new coronavirus cases, which was the highest incidence since September 2021.

At the same time, 19,206 recoveries in the last 24 hours were made, according to the ministry.

A total of 2,630 cases of the Omicron strain have been found in the same period in India. On Monday, the number was 1,700. As many as 995 people have already recovered from the disease in the country so far.

The Omicron variant was first detected in India in early December. The worldwide spread of the strain prompted many countries to close their borders and impose stricter anti-coronavirus measures.�

