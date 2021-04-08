India registers fresh high of 126,789 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, tally at 12,928,574

As many as 126,789 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours in India, according to the official data released by the federal health ministry on Thursday

The latest single-day spike, highest so far, took the total tally to 12,928,574.

This is the third time within this week when more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in India. Earlier, 103,558 new cases were reported on Monday, while 115,736 were reported on Wednesday.

Besides, 685 deaths were reported due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning, taking the total death toll to 166,862, said the ministry's data.

There are still 910,319 active cases in the country, while 11,851,393 people have been discharged from hospitals after medical treatment.

There was an increase of 66,846 active cases during the past 24 hours, out of which the maximum number of cases were reported from the southwestern state of Maharashtra.

The number of daily active cases has been on the rise over the past few days, as another wave of COVID-19 looms large in India.

In January the number of daily cases in the country had come down to below 10,000.

India kicked off its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on Jan. 16. So far 90,198,673 people have been vaccinated across the country.

Meanwhile, a total of 252,677,379 tests had been conducted till Wednesday, out of which 1,237,781 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

The national capital Delhi, one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, witnessed 5,506 new cases and 20 more deaths through Wednesday.

So far 11,133 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed Delhi's health department.