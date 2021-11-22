UrduPoint.com

India Registers Lowest Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Nearly 1.5 Years

Faizan Hashmi 48 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 01:58 PM

Fewer than 8,500 COVID-19 cases were detected in India over the past day, this is the lowest increase in 538 days, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Fewer than 8,500 COVID-19 cases were detected in India over the past day, this is the lowest increase in 538 days, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on Monday.

"8,488 new cases in the last 24 hours; lowest in 538 days," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated.

The statement also said that India's Active caseload was also the lowest in 534 days while the recovery rate was at 98.31%, the highest since March 2020. 12,510 recoveries in the last 24 hours increased total recoveries to 33.9 million in total.

India has made more than 1 billion vaccinations against COVID-19, the vaccine being administered 1.16 billion times. More than 765 million people in India received a first dose, with 402 million people are vaccinated.

