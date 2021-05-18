UrduPoint.com
India Registers Record 4,329 COVID-19 Deaths

Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:03 PM

India registers record 4,329 COVID-19 deaths

India on Tuesday registered a record 4,329 COVID-19 deaths as its caseload surged past 25 million, the Health Ministry said

NEW DELHI , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) : India on Tuesday registered a record 4,329 COVID-19 deaths as its caseload surged past 25 million, the Health Ministry said.

The country has witnessed a decline in the number of daily cases for the last few days. Virus-linked deaths, however, remained over 4,000 for the past three days.

The deadly second wave of the virus is ravaging large parts of India, one of the epicenters of the global pandemic. Hospitals have shortage of beds and oxygen, while many crematoriums have also run out of spaces.

The number of daily cases fell below 300,000 for the second day in a row, with 263,533 new infections in the past 24 hours.

The government has introduced 2-DG, a new locally developed drug for "faster recovery" of hospitalized COVID-19 patients and reducing "supplemental oxygen dependence." According to a statement, it "will be of immense benefit to the people suffering" from the disease.

Meanwhile, officials said an Indian staff member of the New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi, and an Australian businessman in the Indian capital died of COVID-19.

While the Kiwi staffer's death was confirmed by New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta to public broadcaster Radio New Zealand, 47-year-old Govind Kant's passing away was announced by Trina Solar Asia Pacific, the company he worked for.

"We have lost a dear friend and valued colleague. Trina Solar Australia assistant director, Govind Kant, has passed away after contracting the coronavirus in India," a statement read.

He was based in Sydney, and had returned to India for personal reasons.

"Words may not suffice to express the heartfelt sorrow that the team at Trina Solar feels for the passing of our exceptional colleague and friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with Govind and his family, including his wife and two daughters." His death comes as Australia lifted a three-week ban on Indian arrivals on May 15, but many citizens are said to have stuck in the country.

Earlier this month, Col. Moses Mlula, the defense adviser of Tanzania to India, had also died of coronavirus.

