India reports 10,126 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Nov. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,388,579 on Wednesday, as 10,126 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 460 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Tuesday morning, taking the total death toll to 461,849.

There are still 139,683 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a fall of 955 active cases during the past 24 hours. "India's active caseload is lowest in 264 days," said the ministry.

A total of 33,787,047 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 11,961 were discharged during the past 24 hours.