UrduPoint.com

India Reports 117,100 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 01:32 PM

India reports 117,100 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,226,386 on Friday, as 117,100 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,226,386 on Friday, as 117,100 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 302 more deaths were recorded since Thursday morning, taking the death toll to 483,178.

This is a steep rise in the numbers of new cases in a day, as on Thursday 90,928 new cases and on Wednesday 58,097 new cases were registered.

Currently there are 371,363 active cases in the country, with an increase of 85,962 during the period.

This is the 10th consecutive day when the number of active cases rose in the country.

A total of 34,371,845 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 30,836 new recoveries.

Meanwhile, the country's Omicron tally has reached 3,007, out of which Maharashtra and Delhi have reported 876 and 465 cases, respectively. Till now 1,199 patients have been discharged, as per the federal health ministry's data.

Related Topics

Delhi From

Recent Stories

Population, Housing Census 2022 to begin from May ..

Population, Housing Census 2022 to begin from May 15, Senate told

10 minutes ago
 Russian Broadcaster MIR's Office Catches Fire in K ..

Russian Broadcaster MIR's Office Catches Fire in Kazakhstan's Almaty

27 seconds ago
 Two arrested for decanting gas

Two arrested for decanting gas

2 minutes ago
 China's Internet dating market sees value top 1 bl ..

China's Internet dating market sees value top 1 bln USD: report

2 minutes ago
 Restrictions back to Australian state as COVID-19 ..

Restrictions back to Australian state as COVID-19 cases continue to surge

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Grushko Reminds EU of 'Humanitarian Bombi ..

Russia's Grushko Reminds EU of 'Humanitarian Bombings' of Yugoslavia, Iraq, Liby ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.