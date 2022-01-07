India reports 117,100 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,226,386 on Friday, as 117,100 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,226,386 on Friday, as 117,100 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 302 more deaths were recorded since Thursday morning, taking the death toll to 483,178.

This is a steep rise in the numbers of new cases in a day, as on Thursday 90,928 new cases and on Wednesday 58,097 new cases were registered.

Currently there are 371,363 active cases in the country, with an increase of 85,962 during the period.

This is the 10th consecutive day when the number of active cases rose in the country.

A total of 34,371,845 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 30,836 new recoveries.

Meanwhile, the country's Omicron tally has reached 3,007, out of which Maharashtra and Delhi have reported 876 and 465 cases, respectively. Till now 1,199 patients have been discharged, as per the federal health ministry's data.