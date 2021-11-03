India reports 11,903 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,308,140 on Wednesday, as 11,903 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Nov. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,308,140 on Wednesday, as 11,903 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 311 more deaths were recorded since Tuesday morning, taking the death toll to 459,191.

Currently there are 151,209 active cases in the country, with a decrease of 2,567 during the period.

"India's active caseload is lowest in 252 days," said the ministry.

A total of 33,697,740 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 14,159 new recoveries.