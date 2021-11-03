UrduPoint.com

India Reports 11,903 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 11:22 AM

India reports 11,903 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,308,140 on Wednesday, as 11,903 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Nov. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,308,140 on Wednesday, as 11,903 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 311 more deaths were recorded since Tuesday morning, taking the death toll to 459,191.

Currently there are 151,209 active cases in the country, with a decrease of 2,567 during the period.

"India's active caseload is lowest in 252 days," said the ministry.

A total of 33,697,740 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 14,159 new recoveries.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Laos records highest daily new COVID-19 case numbe ..

Laos records highest daily new COVID-19 case number

4 minutes ago
 Greta Thunberg Calls for Climate Protest in Glasgo ..

Greta Thunberg Calls for Climate Protest in Glasgow

4 minutes ago
 Senior Taliban commander killed in hospital attack ..

Senior Taliban commander killed in hospital attack

4 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 2,667 more COVID-19 cases, 370,640 ..

S.Korea reports 2,667 more COVID-19 cases, 370,640 in total

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad police adopt digital system to check pol ..

Islamabad police adopt digital system to check police interaction with citizens

30 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 247.58 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 247.58 million

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.