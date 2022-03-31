UrduPoint.com

India Reports 1,225 COVID-19 New Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 02:07 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,024,440 on Thursday, as 1,225 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 28 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Wednesday morning, taking the total death toll to 521,129.

There are still 14,307 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a fall of 397 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 65th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

So far 42,489,004 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of which 1,594 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

