India Reports 1,247 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 12:35 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,045,527 on Tuesday, with 1,247 new cases registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data

Besides, one death due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 521,966.

There are still 11,860 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a rise of 318 during the past 24 hours. The number of active cases had been on the decline for the past two-and-a-half months, but increased for a couple of days last week.

So far 42,511,701 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, including 928 new recoveries.

