India reports 12,514 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,285,814 on Monday, as 12,514 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Nov. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,285,814 on Monday, as 12,514 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 251 deaths due to the pandemic since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 458,437.

There are still 158,817 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a fall of 455 active cases during the past 24 hours. The health ministry said India's active caseload was the lowest in 248 days.

A total of 33,668,560 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 12,718 were discharged during the past 24 hours.