UrduPoint.com

India Reports 12,514 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 02:50 PM

India reports 12,514 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,285,814 on Monday, as 12,514 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Nov. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,285,814 on Monday, as 12,514 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 251 deaths due to the pandemic since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 458,437.

There are still 158,817 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a fall of 455 active cases during the past 24 hours. The health ministry said India's active caseload was the lowest in 248 days.

A total of 33,668,560 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 12,718 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

India Sunday From

Recent Stories

Japanese Prime Minister Accepts Possibility of All ..

Japanese Prime Minister Accepts Possibility of Allocating 2% of GDP for Defense ..

2 minutes ago
 Three abducted sisters recovered from Okara

Three abducted sisters recovered from Okara

2 minutes ago
 S.Korea logs 2nd highest export in October

S.Korea logs 2nd highest export in October

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 rescues 1775 people during October

Rescue 1122 rescues 1775 people during October

2 minutes ago
 Turkey, US Defense Ministries to Discuss F-35 Issu ..

Turkey, US Defense Ministries to Discuss F-35 Issue in Washington - Reports

12 minutes ago
 Islamabad police host farewell for two police offi ..

Islamabad police host farewell for two police officers

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.