India Reports 1,259 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 01:42 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,021,982 on Tuesday, as 1,259 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,021,982 on Tuesday, as 1,259 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 35 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 521,070.

There are still 15,378 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 481 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 63rd consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

So far 42,485,534 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 1,705 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

