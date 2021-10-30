India reports 14,313 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,260,470 on Saturday, as 14,313 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Oct. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,260,470 on Saturday, as 14,313 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 549 more deaths were recorded since Friday morning, taking the death toll to 457,740.

Most of the deaths, 471, were reported from the southern state of Kerala. "More than 70 percent of deaths are due to comorbidities," said the ministry.

Currently there are 161,555 active cases in the country, with an increase of 221 during the period.

A total of 33,641,175 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 13,543 new recoveries.