India reports 15,981 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Oct. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,053,573 on Saturday, as 15,981 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 166 deaths due to the pandemic were recorded since Friday morning, taking the total death toll to 451,980.

There are still 201,632 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a decline of 2,046 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 33,399,961 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 17,861 were discharged during the past 24 hours.