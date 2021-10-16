UrduPoint.com

India Reports 15,981 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 11:58 AM

India reports 15,981 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,053,573 on Saturday, as 15,981 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Oct. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,053,573 on Saturday, as 15,981 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 166 deaths due to the pandemic were recorded since Friday morning, taking the total death toll to 451,980.

There are still 201,632 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a decline of 2,046 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 33,399,961 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 17,861 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Greece, Spain reach final of FINA women's junior w ..

Greece, Spain reach final of FINA women's junior water polo world championships

2 minutes ago
 Veteran Azarenka books spot in Indian Wells final ..

Veteran Azarenka books spot in Indian Wells final against Badosa

2 minutes ago
 Chile to ban most non-electric vehicles from 2035

Chile to ban most non-electric vehicles from 2035

2 minutes ago
 Australia's biggest industry group urges gov't to ..

Australia's biggest industry group urges gov't to halve emissions by 2030

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th October 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.