India Reports 16,156 New COVID-19 Cases

Thu 28th October 2021 | 01:11 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,231,809 on Thursday, as 16,156 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Oct. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ):India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,231,809 on Thursday, as 16,156 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 733 deaths were recorded since Wednesday morning, taking the death toll to 455,386.

Most of the deaths, 622, were reported from the southern state of Kerala.

"More than 70 percent of deaths are due to comorbidities," said the ministry.

Currently there are 160,989 active cases in the country, with a decrease of 1,672 during the period.

"India's active caseload is lowest in 243 days," the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 33,614,434 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 17,095 new recoveries.

