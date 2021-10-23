India reports 16,326 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 34,159,562

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,159,562 on Saturday as 16,326 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Oct. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,159,562 on Saturday as 16,326 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 666 deaths due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 453,708.

Most deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala. "More than 70 percent cases (deaths) were due to comorbidities," according to the data released by the federal health ministry.

There are still 173,728 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a decline of 2,017 active cases during the past 24 hours.