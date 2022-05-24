India reports 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 31 more deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,140,068 on Tuesday with 1,675 new cases registered in the past 24 hours across the South Asian country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 31 new deaths from the pandemic registered nationwide since Monday morning took the death toll to 524,490.

Currently there are 14,841 active COVID-19 cases recorded in the country, an increase of nine in the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,600,737 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals in India, including 1,635 newly reported recoveries.