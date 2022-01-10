UrduPoint.com

India Reports 179,723 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 03:22 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,707,727 on Monday, as 179,723 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, showed the health ministry's latest data

This is the fourth consecutive day when more than 100,000 new cases were registered in a day in the country.

Besides, as many as 146 deaths due to the pandemic since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 483,936.

This is a steep rise in the numbers of new cases in a day, as on Sunday 159,632 new cases were registered, on Saturday 141,986 new cases, on Friday 117,100 cases, on Thursday 90,928 cases and on Wednesday 58,097 cases were registered.

There are 723,619 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a rise of 133,008 active cases during the past 24 hours. This is the 13th consecutive day when the number of active cases rose in India.

A total of 34,500,172 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 46,569 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India's Omicron tally has reached 4,033, out of which Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi states have reported 1,216,529 and 513 cases, respectively. Till now 1,552 Omicron patients have been discharged after recovery, as per the Health Ministry's data.

