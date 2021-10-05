India reports 18,346 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,853,048 on Tuesday, as 18,346 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,853,048 on Tuesday, as 18,346 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 263 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 449,260.

Most number of deaths, 149, were reported from the southern state of Kerala, which continues to be the worst COVID-affected state in India.

There are still 252,902 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a decline of 11,556 active cases during the past 24 hours.

The active caseload was lowest in 209 days, said the federal health ministry.

A total of 33,150,886 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 29,639 were discharged during the past 24 hours.