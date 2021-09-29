UrduPoint.com

India Reports 18,870 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 hours ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 01:10 PM

India reports 18,870 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,716,451 on Wednesday, as 18,870 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Sept. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,716,451 on Wednesday, as 18,870 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 378 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 447,751.

Most of the new cases and deaths respectively were reported from the southern state of Kerala.

There are still 282,520 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a decline of 9,686 active cases during the past 24 hours.

The active caseload was lowest in 194 days, said the federal health ministry.

A total of 32,986,180 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 28,178 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

CBUAE issues joint report showing digital currency ..

CBUAE issues joint report showing digital currency bridges can speed up internat ..

24 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Board of Direc ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Board of Directors of Mubadala Investment Co ..

25 minutes ago
 A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau th ..

A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau that proven correct

54 minutes ago
 BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

55 minutes ago
 Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning P ..

Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning Pak-Russia relations at NUST-ho ..

56 minutes ago
 54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.