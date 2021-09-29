India reports 18,870 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, Sept. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,716,451 on Wednesday, as 18,870 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 378 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 447,751.

Most of the new cases and deaths respectively were reported from the southern state of Kerala.

There are still 282,520 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a decline of 9,686 active cases during the past 24 hours.

The active caseload was lowest in 194 days, said the federal health ministry.

A total of 32,986,180 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 28,178 were discharged during the past 24 hours.