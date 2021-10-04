India reports 20,799 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

NEW DELHI, Oct. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,834,702 on Monday, as 20,799 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, the health ministry's latest data showed.

Besides, 180 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 448,997.

There are still 264,458 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a decline of 6,099 active cases during the past 24 hours.

The active caseload was the lowest in 200 days, said the health ministry.

A total of 33,121,247 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 26,718 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

