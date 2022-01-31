UrduPoint.com

India Reports 209,918 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 02:15 PM

India reports 209,918 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 41,302,440 on Monday, as 209,918 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, according to the health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Jan. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 41,302,440 on Monday, as 209,918 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, according to the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 959 deaths were recorded since Sunday morning, taking the death toll to 495,050.

Currently there are 1,831,268 active cases in the country with a decrease of 53,669 during the period. This was the seventh consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

A total of 38,976,122 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 262,628 new recoveries.

Related Topics

Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid says armed forces will confront the ..

Sheikh Rashid says armed forces will confront the menace of terrorism

24 minutes ago
 Too early to tell whether Omicron sub-variant caus ..

Too early to tell whether Omicron sub-variant causes more severe disease: expert ..

43 seconds ago
 Mongolia adds 1,206 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more dea ..

Mongolia adds 1,206 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

44 seconds ago
 CPPA seeks Rs3.12 per unit increase in power tarif ..

CPPA seeks Rs3.12 per unit increase in power tariff for December 2021

46 seconds ago

Indian troops martyr five more Kashmiri youths in  IIOJ&K

29 minutes ago
 UN chief asks Myanmar military to respect human ri ..

UN chief asks Myanmar military to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>