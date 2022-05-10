UrduPoint.com

India Reports 2,288 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 01:07 PM

India reported 2,288 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, according to the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :India reported 2,288 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, according to the Federal health ministry's latest data.

In the meantime, 10 deaths due to the pandemic took the total death toll to 524,103.

There are still 19,637 active COVID-19 cases in the country even as there was a fall of 766 active cases during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,563,949 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals, out of which 3,044 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

