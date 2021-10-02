India reports 24,354 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,791,061 Saturday morning as 24,354 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, the health ministry's data showed

NEW DELHI, Oct. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,791,061 Saturday morning as 24,354 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, the health ministry's data showed.

Besides this, 234 related deaths have taken place during the past 24 hours, which took the total death toll to 448,573.

Majority of the new cases, 13,834 infections and 95 related deaths, were reported from the southern state of Kerala.

According to the ministry, there are still 273,889 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

So far 33,068,599 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of which 25,455 were discharged during the past 24 hours.