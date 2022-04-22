UrduPoint.com

India Reports 2,451 New COVID-19 Cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,052,425 on Friday, as 2,451 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal Health Ministry's latest data.

This is the third consecutive day when the number of new cases has breached the 2,000-mark, after hitting low for the past several months.

Besides, there were 54 new deaths due to the pandemic since Thursday morning, taking the death toll to 522,116.

There are still 14,241 active COVID-19 cases in the country. The number of active cases had been on the decline for the past two-and-a-half months, but has started increasing for the past few days.

So far, 42,516,068 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of which 1,589 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

