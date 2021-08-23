India reports 25,072 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,449,306 on Monday, as 25,072 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Aug. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,449,306 on Monday, as 25,072 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

This is said to be the lowest single-day spike of new pandemic cases in 160 days, said the health ministry.

Besides, as many as 389 deaths were reported due to the pandemic since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 434,756.

There are still 333,924 active COVID-19 cases in the country although there was a fall of 19,474 active cases during the past 24 hours.

India's current active caseload is the lowest in 155 days, said the health ministry.

A total of 31,680,626 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 44,157 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, the recovery rate increased to 97.63 percent which is the highest since March 2020.

