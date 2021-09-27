UrduPoint.com

India Reports 26,041 New COVID-19 Cases

Mon 27th September 2021

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,678,786 on Monday, as 26,041 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Sept. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,678,786 on Monday, as 26,041 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 276 deaths were recorded since Sunday morning, taking the death toll to 447,194.

Most of the new cases and deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala.

Currently there are 299,620 active cases in the country, with a decrease of 3,856 during the period.

The active caseload was lowest in 191 days, said the federal health ministry.

