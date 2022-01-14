India reports 264,202 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 36,582,129

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

India reported 264,202 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as the tally rose to 36,582,129 during the past 24 hours, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Jan. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :India reported 264,202 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as the tally rose to 36,582,129 during the past 24 hours, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

This is the second consecutive day when more than 200,000 daily cases were registered across the country in over eight months.

Besides, 315 deaths due to the pandemic since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 485,350.

There are still 1,272,073 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a rise of 154,542 active cases during the past 24 hours.

This is the 17th consecutive day when the number of active cases rose in the country.

A total of 34,824,706 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 109,345 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country's Omicron tally has reached 5,753, seeing an increase of 4.83 percent since Thursday. Most of the Omicron cases have been reported from the states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi.