UrduPoint.com

India Reports 264,202 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises To 36,582,129

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 03:06 PM

India reports 264,202 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 36,582,129

India reported 264,202 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as the tally rose to 36,582,129 during the past 24 hours, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Jan. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :India reported 264,202 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as the tally rose to 36,582,129 during the past 24 hours, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

This is the second consecutive day when more than 200,000 daily cases were registered across the country in over eight months.

Besides, 315 deaths due to the pandemic since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 485,350.

There are still 1,272,073 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a rise of 154,542 active cases during the past 24 hours.

This is the 17th consecutive day when the number of active cases rose in the country.

A total of 34,824,706 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 109,345 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country's Omicron tally has reached 5,753, seeing an increase of 4.83 percent since Thursday. Most of the Omicron cases have been reported from the states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Related Topics

India Delhi From

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan stuns fans by her new look

Mahira Khan stuns fans by her new look

13 minutes ago
 Light rain stops play in fifth Ashes Test

Light rain stops play in fifth Ashes Test

10 minutes ago
 UK, EU agree to 'intensify' bid to resolve N.Irela ..

UK, EU agree to 'intensify' bid to resolve N.Ireland trade row

10 minutes ago
 China aims at grain output of 700 bln kg by 2025

China aims at grain output of 700 bln kg by 2025

10 minutes ago
 Tractors production increase 15.21%, sales up by 2 ..

Tractors production increase 15.21%, sales up by 20.93% in 6 months

10 minutes ago
 Turkey Expects Inflation to Decrease From May - Fi ..

Turkey Expects Inflation to Decrease From May - Finance Minister

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.