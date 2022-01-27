UrduPoint.com

India Reports 286,384 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 01:04 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 40,371,500 on Thursday, as 286,384 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Health Ministry's latest data

Besides, as many as 573 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 491,700.

There are still 2,202,472 active COVID-19 cases in India despite a fall of 20,546 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 37,677,328 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 306,357 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

