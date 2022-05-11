India reports 2,897 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,110,586 on Wednesday, with 2,897 new cases registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Of the new cases, 1,118 were reported in Delhi. Presently there are 5,471 active cases in the national capital.

Besides, 54 deaths across the country due to the pandemic recorded since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 524,157.

Currently there are 19,494 active COVID-19 cases registered in the South Asian country, an increase of 143 in the past 24 hours.

So far 42,566,935 COVID-19 patients have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals in India, including 2,986 newly reported recoveries.