India reports 2,927 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,065,496 on Wednesday, as 2,927 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, the federal health ministry's latest data showed

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,065,496 on Wednesday, as 2,927 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, the Federal health ministry's latest data showed.

This is the eighth consecutive day when the number of new cases breached the 2,000-mark, after lying low for the past several months.

Up to 1,204 cases were reported from Delhi, where 4,508 active cases were registered, the most across the country.

Altogether 32 deaths have been reported across the country since Tuesday morning, taking the total death toll to 523,654.

There are still 16,279 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a rise of 643 active cases during the past 24 hours. The number of active cases had been on the decline for the past two-and-a-half months, but has started increasing for the past week.

So far, 42,525,563 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of which 2,252 were discharged during the past 24 hours.