India Reports 30,757 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 03:38 PM

NEW DELHI, Feb. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,754,315 on Thursday, as 30,757 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, data released by the health ministry showed.

Besides, as many as 541 deaths were recorded since Wednesday morning, taking the death toll to 510,413.

Currently there are 332,918 active cases in the country with a decrease of 37,322 during the period. This was the 24th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

A total of 41,910,984 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 67,538 new recoveries. E

