India reports 31,382 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Sept. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,594,803 on Friday, as 31,382 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, the health ministry's latest data showed.

Besides, as many as 318 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Thursday morning, taking the total death toll to 446,368.

Most of the new cases and deaths, 19,682 and 152, respectively, were reported from the southern state of Kerala.

There are still 300,162 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a reduction of 1,478 active cases during the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is the lowest in the past 188 days, said the health ministry.

A total of 32,848,273 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 32,542 were discharged during the past 24 hours.