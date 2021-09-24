UrduPoint.com

India Reports 31,382 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 14 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 12:49 PM

India reports 31,382 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,594,803 on Friday, as 31,382 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, the health ministry's latest data showed

NEW DELHI, Sept. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,594,803 on Friday, as 31,382 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, the health ministry's latest data showed.

Besides, as many as 318 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Thursday morning, taking the total death toll to 446,368.

Most of the new cases and deaths, 19,682 and 152, respectively, were reported from the southern state of Kerala.

There are still 300,162 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a reduction of 1,478 active cases during the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is the lowest in the past 188 days, said the health ministry.

A total of 32,848,273 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 32,542 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

2 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

3 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

2 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

2 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

2 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.