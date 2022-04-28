India reports 3,303 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,068,799 on Thursday as 3,303 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data

This is the first day when the number of new cases breached the 3,000-mark, after lying low for the past several months.

Over 41 percent of the cases were reported from Delhi, with 4,832 active cases, which is the maximum number across the country.

Besides, 39 deaths across the country due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 523,693.

There are still 16,980 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a rise of 701 active cases during the past 24 hours. The number of active cases had been on the decline for the past couple of months but has started increasing over the past two weeks.

