UrduPoint.com

India Reports 33,750 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2022 | 04:28 PM

India reports 33,750 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,922,882 on Monday, as 33,750 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Jan. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,922,882 on Monday, as 33,750 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 123 more deaths were recorded since Sunday morning, taking the death toll to 481,893.

Currently there are 145,582 active cases in the country with an increase of 22,781 during the period. This is the sixth consecutive day when the number of active cases rose in the country.

A total of 34,295,407 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 10,846 new recoveries.

Meanwhile, the country's Omicron tally has reached 1,700, out of which Maharashtra and Delhi have reported 510 and 351 cases, respectively. Till now 639 patients have been discharged, as per the federal Health Ministry's data.

Related Topics

Delhi Sunday From

Recent Stories

Israel begins fourth Covid jab for over 60s, healt ..

Israel begins fourth Covid jab for over 60s, health workers

3 minutes ago
 Russian Oil Export Via Transneft System Increased ..

Russian Oil Export Via Transneft System Increased by 12.5% in December - Company

3 minutes ago
 Preparations in full swing to welcome tourists to ..

Preparations in full swing to welcome tourists to first Eco-tourism village

3 minutes ago
 USA Ice Hockey announces women's team roster for B ..

USA Ice Hockey announces women's team roster for Beijing 2022

3 minutes ago
 Female 'neghabans' protect TBTTP enclosure forests ..

Female 'neghabans' protect TBTTP enclosure forests in KP through community mobil ..

10 minutes ago
 Turkey's exports exceed 225 bln USD in 2021: presi ..

Turkey's exports exceed 225 bln USD in 2021: president

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.