UrduPoint.com

India Reports 35,662 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 04:04 PM

India reports 35,662 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,417,390 on Saturday, as 35,662 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Sept. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,417,390 on Saturday, as 35,662 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 281 more deaths were also recorded since Friday morning, taking the death toll to 444,529.

Most of the new cases and deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala.

Currently there are 340,639 active cases in the country with an increase of 1,583 during the period.

A total of 32,632,222 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 33,798 new recoveries.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

No room for corrupt people: Malik Amin

No room for corrupt people: Malik Amin

4 minutes ago
 PTI delegate calls on Senator Aon Abbas

PTI delegate calls on Senator Aon Abbas

4 minutes ago
 Four-try Wallabies inflict back-to-back defeats on ..

Four-try Wallabies inflict back-to-back defeats on Springboks

4 minutes ago
 PM initiates dialogue with Taliban for inclusive g ..

PM initiates dialogue with Taliban for inclusive govt in Afghanistan

20 minutes ago
 2.17 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered i ..

2.17 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

19 minutes ago
 North Africa virus cases plummeting after summer s ..

North Africa virus cases plummeting after summer spike

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.