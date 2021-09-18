India reports 35,662 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,417,390 on Saturday, as 35,662 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Sept. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,417,390 on Saturday, as 35,662 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 281 more deaths were also recorded since Friday morning, taking the death toll to 444,529.

Most of the new cases and deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala.

Currently there are 340,639 active cases in the country with an increase of 1,583 during the period.

A total of 32,632,222 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 33,798 new recoveries.